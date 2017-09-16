Maiden flight from Adampur airport delayed by three weeks, says Vijay Sampla

Vijay Sampla. Vijay Sampla.

PUNJAB BJP chief and Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla on Friday said the much-awaited maiden flight from Adampur (Jalandhar) airport has been delayed by three weeks owing to several pending works. And now, the first flight will take off on October 15 instead of September 25. He also said that the BJP candidate for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-election would be announced in a day or two.

Sampla was speaking to the media in Jalandhar on Friday evening. He said BJP would stage protests across the state on Saturday against the anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the Congress government, which is completing six months on Saturday. He said that in the beginning, a 78-seater plane would be taking off for Delhi from Adampur and the fare is Rs 2,500 per person.

About the Gurdaspur by-election, Sampla said the state BJP election committee’s meeting would be held on Saturday where names of the candidates would be shortlisted and sent to the high command in Delhi. And then, the name of the candidate would be announced in a day and two. He also informed that the Amritsar to Delhi Bullet train has been approved by the Centre and the survey for the same would begin soon.

A domestic terminal is being opened adjoining the Adampur Air Force station as it was a long-pending demand of the people of Doaba, the NRI belt of Punjab, who usually go to Amritsar or Delhi to catch their flights.

