Ludhiana: Father kills minor daughter, arrested

A man allegedly killed his 3-year-old daughter by strangulating her with the lead of a mobile charger in Bathinda. He even allegedly attacked his 11-year-old daughter when she tried to stop him from committing the crime. The accused, identified as Tarun Goyal (mid 30s), has been arrested on the complaint of his wife Mamta Goyal.

Sharing details about the arrest, Davinder Singh DSP City, said, “The family resides in Mehna Chowk and the couple was not in a cordial relationship. They also own a small readymade clothes shop in their ancestral house nearby, which is lying locked. According to the wife, the accused was indulged in extra marital affair, due to which they often got into fights. On Tuesday night, they had a fight after which the accused left the home and went to the ancestral house. He also dragged both the daughters along where he strangulated his younger daughter in a fit of rage.”

The wife in her complaint said that she has been married for past 12 years and is facing domestic violence since 10 years. She further claimed that her husband is a drug addict and is jobless. She manages the daily household expenses by selling readymade clothes.

Based on Mamta’s statement, police lodged an FIR against the husband and arrested him. He will be produced in the court on December 28. Naveen Singla, SSP Bathinda said,”During interrogation, we found him to be mentally unfit. He kept giving different statements. He claimed that the reason behind the crime is family dispute.”

