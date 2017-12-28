Seven years after crime, woman held for mother-in-law’s murder

The Ludhiana Police on Wednesday arrested a woman along with her live-in partner and son for allegedly murdering her mother-in-law. FIR was registered Tuesday, seven years after the victim went missing. Rachhpal Kaur, the complainant and daughter of the victim Harminder Kaur (65), has alleged that her brother’s wife along with her partner and son killed her mother and disposed off the body without telling them. Rachhpal Kaur told police that after the death of her brother, Karamjit Singh, her mother was living with his wife, Rajwinder Kaur, in Mundiyan area.

On Wednesday, police arrested Rajwinder Kaur, 45, her son Jaspreet Singh, 24, and her partner Surinder Singh alias Kaka of Jagraon. Inspector Rajesh Sharma, incharge CIA-2 staff, said that accused have confessed their crime during interrogation. They have confessed strangling the woman on December 4, 2010 with a dupatta and later dumping the body in a canal near Katani Kalan.

The complainant added that when they questioned Rajwinder about it, she claimed that Harminder went on her own without telling her. She added that later they got to know that Rajwinder was in a relationship with Surinder Singh and both had started living together. She further alleged that since her mother was against it and objected to their relationship, Rajwinder along with her son and partner killed her and dumped the body.

