Ludhiana city center: Bains brothers to challenge VB’s closure report it in High Court

Simarjit Bains in Ludhiana. (Express File Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Simarjit Bains in Ludhiana. (Express File Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The MLA Bains brothers said Saturday they would challenge the closure report filed by the Vigilance Bureau in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the Ludhiana city center scam.

In a press statement, MLA Simarjit Bains said, “Badals have given this closure report as a gift to Captain Amarinder Singh as the proceedings to dilute the case started at the fag end of SAD rule last year. The company involved in the case, Today Homes, has demanded compensation worth Rs 900 crore from government of Punjab if the project is closed, as per a separate case filed by them in the Supreme Court of India. Why should common tax payers pay this amount? This should be paid from the pockets of Captain and Badals.”

