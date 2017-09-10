Lok Adalat disposes of 1,731 cases involving sum of Rs 6.29 crore

A TOTAL of 1,731 cases, involving an amount of Rs 6.29 crore, were disposed of by the National Legal Services Authority during the National Lok Adalat, conducted at the District Courts, Sector 43, here on Saturday. A total of 13 benches, headed by serving judicial officers, were constituted in the District Courts to dispose of the cases.

The cases included 29 criminal compoundable cases involving an amount of Rs 25,900, 425 cases under Section 138 of N I Act involving an amount of Rs 6,03,59,269, a case of bank recovery involving an amount of Rs 1,22,403, 21 Motor Accident Claim cases involving an amount of Rs 79,55,000, 126 cases of labour dispute involving a settlement amount of Rs 3,06,270, 10 matrimonial/family disputes involving a settlement amount of Rs 8,50,000, 75 civil suits and rent cases involving an amount of Rs 5,00,000, 31 executions involving an amount of Rs 10,00,000, 1 criminal revision, 10 criminal miscellaneous, 122 arbitration cases, 7 civil appeals, 26 untrace, 37 civil miscellaneous cases involving a sum of Rs 2,49,68,775, 5 cases of Guardian and Succession Act, 2 criminal Appeals, 10 cases of 125 CrPC, 5 cases of D V Act were disposed of; 145 municipal matters, 13 cases relating to Registrar of Companies Act and Shop Act cases, 629 traffic challans were disposed of by imposing a fine of Rs 13,100, Rs 19,05,000 and Rs 3,57,050, respectively, one other Act case and 369 cases involving Rs 1,67,81,287 were disposed of by Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services) and in addition to this, 26 pre-litigative cases involving an amount of Rs 18,21,500 were also settled.

