Leisure Valley: Four-lane road to come up to promote night food street in Chandigarh

To promote the upcoming night food street at Phase VIII, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has decided to construct a four-lane road near the Leisure Valley. The work of cutitng trees has already begun.

A GMADA official told the Chandigarh Newsline that a total of hundred trees would be axed to make way for the road which would make it easier to reach Phase 8 and people would no longer have to stop at the light points at phases 7 and 8/9.

“A four-lane road, it would connect Phase VIII with the road leading to Burail jail. Henceforth, people need not use Phase 7 or Phase 9 to enter the night food street. This way, the traffic problem would be eased to some extent,” the official added. GMADA’s Subdivisional Officer (Civil) Naveen Kamboj said they have taken permission from the concerned department to cut the trees and construction of the road would begin in a few days.

“The road will be built at one corner of the Leisure Valley and it will directly connect Phase VIII with the other road near the YPS school,” Kamboj added. The night food strete is being developed near the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) headquarters at Phase 8.

A Delhi-based company is constructing the entire street, which would also house a shopping complex. At present, only one road leads to the night food street. People, coming from the Phase 7 side, get stuck in traffic jams at the main light points.

It would also reduce the time period of reaching Phase VIII where offices of the Punjab State Electricity Board, GMADA, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority or PUDA and the panchayat department are also located.

