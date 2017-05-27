Lawyer attacked on way to Mohali court, case registered

A 44-YEAR-OLD lawyer practising in the district courts was attacked by some masked armed men near the district courts here on Friday morning. The assailants also fired two gunshots at the lawyer but he escaped unhurt. According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 am when advocate Harkrishan Singh was going to court on his Honda Activa scooter. When he reached the light point near Radha Soami Bhawan, which is located just opposite the court complex, some youths stopped him and attacked him.

Singh claimed that three persons came in a white Swift car and stopped him at the light point. One masked man who was sitting in the rear seat of the car came out and tried to hit him with a rod but he fled. The rod hit the rear side of his two-wheeler. “After the attack, I sped away from the spot. The assailants chased me. I took a turn towards the court complex where security was deputed at the gate. While I was taking the turn, the armed men sitting in the front seat of the car fired shots at me, but I escaped unhurt. I fled towards nearby court complex. I did not see in which direction the assailants fled,” he told Chandigarh Newsline.

Asserting that he did not have enmity with anyone, Singh said that he was getting late for the court on Friday. That is why he took his two-wheeler instead of car as it was easier to park the two-wheeler due to the parking problem in the court. He said that after the incident, he went to the Industrial Area police post from where the police personnel took him to Sohana police station. The police recovered two bullet shells from the spot and registered a case of attempt to murder at Sohana police station against unidentified persons. Sohana SHO Rajan Parminder Brar said that they had started an investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now