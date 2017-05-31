Lack of teachers, huge number of students behind poor Class XII results: Govt schools

Out of 362 students, 110 students managed to secure the pass percentage, while 149 failed and 103 received compartment. (Representational Image) Out of 362 students, 110 students managed to secure the pass percentage, while 149 failed and 103 received compartment. (Representational Image)

Lack of adequate staff, large number of students and no-detention policy are some of the reasons cited by government schools in the city for their poor performance in Class XII CBSE exams this year. Securing a meagre pass percentage of 30.4 per cent, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 38 (west), was the worst. Out of 362 students, 110 students managed to secure the pass percentage, while 149 failed and 103 received compartment. A little ahead of it, was Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 45, wherein only 35.3 per cent students passed. Out of 318 students, 113 managed to pass, while 80 students failed and 125 received compartment.

Chitranjan Singh, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 38 (west), said that most of the students who failed belong to the rural areas, who were not provided with proper educational environment at their homes. He said that the students belonging to the Economic Weaker Sections, work part time in order to contribute to their family’s income.

“In our school the staff of the teachers against the students is very less. Due to this factor, teacher can’t give individual attention to the students,” he said, adding that problems started after the implementation of Right to Education Act. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Pooja a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 45, who failed her Class XII exam said, “There are around 65 students in our class. This makes it difficult for the teacher to manage and they do not pay attention to us.”

Rajeev, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, and is handling the additional charge of GMSSS, Sector 45, said, “The result of the students depends on the combined participation of teachers and parents. The involvement of parents of students in our schools is less. Somewhere its a sign that there is need of awareness and need of holistic development of rural areas.”

