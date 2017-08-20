Jobs for daily wagers completing 7 years: PU panel to place proposal before syndicate meeting today

“Right now, around 1,500 daily wage workers are working out of which around 450 workers are eligible for the proposed regularisation. So, we have to see if the syndicate gives final nod to the proposal or not,” said Deeepak Kaushik, president of PU non-teaching union. “Right now, around 1,500 daily wage workers are working out of which around 450 workers are eligible for the proposed regularisation. So, we have to see if the syndicate gives final nod to the proposal or not,” said Deeepak Kaushik, president of PU non-teaching union.

MEMBERS OF the subcommittee of the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) of Panjab University, constituted to frame the policy to regularise the services of daily wage employees on the lines of the state government, have proposed to regularise daily wage employees, who have completed seven years of service.

The proposal, which would be placed before the next syndicate meeting scheduled for August 20, recommends that daily wage employees, who have completed seven years of service up to March 31, 2016, and other conditions of the previous regularisation policy should be regularised if they are fulfilling all the conditions of qualification work and conduct report.

“Right now, around 1,500 daily wage workers are working out of which around 450 workers are eligible for the proposed regularisation. So, we have to see if the syndicate gives final nod to the proposal or not,” said Deeepak Kaushik, president of PU non-teaching union. The proposal also includes minutes of the JCC meeting held on January 29, 2016.

At that meeting, Dr Gurdip Kumar Sharma, the chairman of the committee, mentioned how for years, the university was hiring daily wagers for seasonal work and no regular appointments were made. The route for regularising clerks or any other daily wager employed for seasonal work at the varsity and subsequently granting them extension and fill the vacant posts of regular substantive posts for which no efforts were made to fill by proper advertisement and selection process.

The meeting also discussed that there was no proper procedure for walk-in interviews like approval of qualifications, selection criteria, etc. It was also mentioned that the time period for seasonal work is only 89 days though many daily wagers have continued working despite the end of their seasonal work. It was also highlighted that there are 20-30 departments where surplus manpower provided on daily wage basis than the sanctioned posts. The issue of conducting manpower audit at PU was also discussed.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App