Job regularisation demand: 5 teachers climb on top of water tank in Chandigarh

The Union members held a meeting on Wednesday morning following which the five teachers — Harwinder Singh, Satnam Singh, Vijay Kumar, Varinder Singh Kaur and Hardeep Singh — climbed on to the water tank near the airport road. The Union members held a meeting on Wednesday morning following which the five teachers — Harwinder Singh, Satnam Singh, Vijay Kumar, Varinder Singh Kaur and Hardeep Singh — climbed on to the water tank near the airport road.

Demanding job regularisation, as many as five BEd TET teachers climbed on top of a water tank at Sohana on Wednesday afternoon. Paoonam Sharma, president of the union, said most of the teachers have been working on meager salaries and majority of them have also attained the age limit for getting government jobs.

She said they also met Education Minister Aruna Chowdhary but the minister did not give any surety to them following which they decided to start the protest.

Security has been beefed up around the tank. Although officials tried to pacify the agitating teachers, their talks have failed to yield any result. The teachers were still on top the water tank till the filing of the report.

