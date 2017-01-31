Jat protest day 2: Women join protest in large numbers

Women stage a dharna at Rohtak’s Jasia village on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo) Women stage a dharna at Rohtak’s Jasia village on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Day two of the Jat quota stir witnessed huge participation of women even as dharnas continued on Monday in the 18 districts of Haryana. All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik had called for protests from Sunday demanding withdrawal of cases lodged against “innocent” youths in the February 2016 violence. The outfit on Monday claimed that representatives of all 36 communities have have extended their support to the dharnas.

Earlier, the outfit had announced to hold dharnas in 19 districts but it could not materialise in Yamunanagar as permission was “delayed”. Peace has prevailed across the state till now.

However, Jagpal, an accused in an attack on State Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu’s house, has been admitted in Rohtak PGI after his condition deteriorated in the jail. According to sources, the accused was observing a fast at the Sunaria jail in Rohtak.