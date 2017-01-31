Jat agitation 2016: CBI begins collecting visuals for evidence

CBI has begun the procedure of collecting videos and photographs clicked by people and media during the four-day long violent agitation and led to death of 30 individuals. (Express Archive Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) CBI has begun the procedure of collecting videos and photographs clicked by people and media during the four-day long violent agitation and led to death of 30 individuals. (Express Archive Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over three cases of arson and violence during the February 2016 Jat agitation, has started collecting visual evidence. CBI has begun the procedure of collecting videos and photographs clicked by people and media during the four-day long violent agitation and led to death of 30 individuals. It was in October last year that the CBI registered three cases on the basis of Haryana government’s request. The three cases that CBI is now investigating pertain to Rohtak and include arson in Circuit House, destruction of a two-storey mansion owned by Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu and his family and violence at the office of the Rohtak range Inspector General of Police.

Haryana had recommended a CBI probe in three cases after state police recommended the home department citing the possibility of a “political criminal conspiracy”. Haryana police’s preliminary probe in certain cases of violence had suggested possibility of a political conspiracy.

Abhimanyu’s house in Rohtak was attacked twice during the agitation. His family members had a narrow escape when the rioters eventually set the entire house on fire, causing losses worth crores. Thousands of video clips and pictures of arson during the riots were widely circulated on social media. The CBI will now use such visuals as evidence to lead their investigation to its logical conclusion.