Jalandhar gets dog compund to fight stray menace

In a major relief to its residents, Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC) Saturday inaugurated a “dog compound” in the presence of MLA Pargat Singh, Bawa Henry Rajinder Beri and MC Commissioner Basant Garg. The project has come up as a major relief to the residents of Jalandhar city, where stray dog bite cases were on the rise.

Spread across 2.5 acres in Nangal Shama area, the double-storey dog compound building has 24 kennels, where initially two canines were brought for sterilization on Saturday. The dog compound project was initiated after came Union Minister for Women and Child Development and People for Animals (PFA) Maneka Gandhi had visited the dog compound in September.

“Our MC staff has been trained in Dehradun to catch dogs. Medical equipment and medicines worth Rs 15 lakh have also been purchased to carry out dog sterlisation programmes,” said MC Commissioner Basant Garg. There are approximately 20,000 stray dogs in Jalandhar. The cost of sterilising one canine would cost Rs 1200, added Garg.

