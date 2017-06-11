ITBP Chandigarh beats BSF Rajasthan 10-1

Chandigarh gained an early lead in the match when Goldy scored a goal in the 15th minute followed by Dhanraj and Nongpoka Gamba with in next seven minutes. Chandigarh gained an early lead in the match when Goldy scored a goal in the 15th minute followed by Dhanraj and Nongpoka Gamba with in next seven minutes.

Chandigarh: ITBP Chandigarh on Saturday defeated BSF Rajasthan 10-1 in the ongoing Phase-2 OORJA CAPF U-19 Football Talent Hunt Tournament at Sector 17 Football Stadium in the city. Chandigarh gained an early lead in the match when Goldy scored a goal in the 15th minute followed by Dhanraj and Nongpoka Gamba with in next seven minutes.

BSF Rajasthan’s Mohit Khan had reduced the margin by taking the score to 1-3 but ITBP Chandigarh continued to have an upper hand in the match with Goldy, Dhanraj and Gamba scoring back-to-back goals in the later part of the match to make it impossible for the opponents to come anywhere near the score of 10 goals.

In girls’ category, ITBP Chandigarh defeated ITBP Uttrakhand 4-0. Anjali scored three goals during the match and Kunjali added one. In another match, CRPF Haryana blanked BFS Rajasthan 19-0.

