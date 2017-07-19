‘Innovative’ educationists awarded in Delhi

Director of Manav Mangal group of schools Sandeep Sardana awarded in New Delhi. (Express Photo) Director of Manav Mangal group of schools Sandeep Sardana awarded in New Delhi. (Express Photo)

The Director of Manav Mangal group of schools, Sandeep Sardana was conferred with ‘Highly effective edupreneurs of India’ award at Delhi on Monday . Sayed Shahnawaz Hussain, National spokesperson BJP and a former union minister presided as the chief guest. As many as 40 educationists who have taken innovative initiatives in the field of education and are the power behind the Edu-ventures across the country were honoured in the function.

“I am happy that the efforts have been recognised. Getting an award from a person of this stature adds to the happiness. Credit goes to my team,” Sardana said. The judgment was based upon the contributions made by the edupreneurs in the field of education. Sardana has served the field of Education since 1988 and has been conferred with many prestigious awards.

“We have been constantly working hard to achieve the best. Recently, our seven students won gold and silver medals at the 14th National Aerobics Gymnastics Championship currently in progress at Bengaluru. We always aim to produce countless achievers in national championships, Olympiads,competitions and even at International level,” he said.

