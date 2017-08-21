‘Increase in vector-borne cases can be attributed to mosquito adaptability to changing environment’

Dr Gaurav Aggerwal, Anti Malaria officer, Chandigarh Health Department during an Interview with Chandigarh Newsline at his office in Sector 9. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Dr Gaurav Aggerwal, Anti Malaria officer, Chandigarh Health Department during an Interview with Chandigarh Newsline at his office in Sector 9. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

What are the possible effects of climate change on the spread of vector-borne diseases in the city?

Vector-borne diseases are mainly dependent on rainfall and maximum temperature. Intermittent rainfall can increase the number of cases as it leads to stagnation of water. We have witnessed that when there is a rainfall and increase in humidity, the number of cases goes up.

What is the reason for increase in vector-borne cases in Chandigarh over the last few years?

It’s is a pan-India phenomenon and not limited to Chandigarh. The cases have increased and can be attributed to the mosquito adaptability to the changing environment. Also, increased testing is also a reason for more cases.

Does an increase in temperature also lead to vector-borne disease cases?

To some extent, it may increase. But further increase beyond the threshold may lead to decrease as mosquito prefers cooler environment.

You have done a study on malaria and its relation with rainfall. What are you planning now?

Now the next step is to create a dynamic model so that malaria cases can be predicted well in advance and accordingly field action can be taken in the city.

Changes in climate may alter the distribution of important vector species?

Definitely, climate does play a major role in determination of the vectors and its species. We always work closely with the Chandigarh weather department as they provide us weather details and we then accordingly take action to prevent the outbreak.

