IFS officer moves bail application, CBI to reply on September 26

An Indian Forest Services officer, Birender Chaudhary, who was arrested by the CBI in a graft case, moved a bail application in the local court on Tuesday. The court has asked the CBI to file a reply concerning bail plea of Chaudhary on September 26.

The bail application moved by Chaudhary’s defense was withdrawn after a challan was presented in court on September 13. The challan was submitted in the special CBI court of Additional and Sessions Judge, Gagan Geet Kaur.

The CBI has submitted the challan against Chaudhary under sections under Section 7/13(1)(a)(d) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Rajinder Singh, a sawmill owner, the complainant against Chaudhary and Ganesh, Paramjit and Kala who contributed to the bribe amount paid to Chaudhary have been made the prime witnesses in the case.

After the challan was produced in the CBI court Tuesday, a bail application moved by petitioner and accused, Birender Chaudhary was withdrawn. Chaudhary’s bail application was moved in the court by his defense counsel Advocate Jarnail Singh on August 28.

Chaudhary was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from four owners of sawmills for setting aside show-cause notices slapped on them for running their mills in the green corridor of Chandigarh.

