ICCW invites applications for this year’s bravery awards

The Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW), Delhi, on Tuesday invited applications for bravery awards for the year 2017. Children between the the age of 6-18 years, who have shown exemplary courage or have some meritorious deed to their credit during the period from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017, are eligible for nominations. The selection committee may at its discretion relax the date by a maximum of three months prior to July1, 2016.

The applications of such children may be forwarded to the Child Welfare Council, Punjab, (Karuna Sadan, 3rd floor, Sector 11-B, Chandigarh). A senior official said candidates can obtain the application forms from the District Child Welfare Council’s office of their respective districts or from Child Welfare Council, Punjab, Chandigarh.

The applications must reach the office of Child Welfare Council, Punjab, by September 15. Thereafter, the names of the eligible children will be forwarded to the ICCW, New Delhi, for further action.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App