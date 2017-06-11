Chandigarh: Health department seeks central funds to screen patients

The Chandigarh health department, which has set up non-communicable disease (NCD) clinics at four major hospitals in the city, has asked for funds from the Union Ministry of Health to start screening patients aged 30 years and above under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS).

Recently, doctors said patients over 30 and visiting the out-patient department at hospitals would be referred to the NCD clinics if doctors found symptoms of diabetes, hypertension and obesity in the patients.

On Saturday, officials said they have sought funds from the health ministry to run the programme in the city.

“We have sought Rs 14 lakh to run the programme properly,” said a senior health official, adding that the department hoped to get funds for the programme soon.

Dr Anil Garg, nodal officer of NPCDCS in Chandigarh, said the department has already started training the staff.

“We have conducted training of ANM workers and doctors and Asha workers are also being trained for this programme.”

Under the NPCDCS, screening of residents has also been started in the Behlana area of the city, in which officials said 30 per cent of the klocality has already been done.

The UT health department has started NCD clinics at four hospitals, including GMSH, Sector 16, and Civil Hospital, Manimajra.

“Initially, doctors would refer the patients to the clinics if they found the symptoms of these diseases. But later, all the patients, aged 30 and above, visiting the hospitals would be screened for diabetes, hypertension, cancer and body mass index disease,” said Dr Garg.

The NPCDCS, launched by the Centre, is aimed at preventing and controlling major NCDs, with focus on “strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, early diagnosis, management and referral”.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App