State govt wants to keep main Opp away from Budget session: Abhay Chautala

Abhay Singh Chautala in Chandigarh Thursday. Express Abhay Singh Chautala in Chandigarh Thursday. Express

Haryana Leader of the Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala Thursday alleged the state government had “deliberately” chosen the dates of the Budget session — which will convene from March 5, just ahead of the Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Delhi rally — “such that will keep its members away from the Assembly”.

“The government knew the main Opposition will be occupied in preparations of the ‘Adhikar Rally’ in Delhi on March 7,” he said. “Despite this, the INLD will not fail to discharge its duty to safeguard the state’s interests on the floor of the House by attending the Assembly session on March 5 and 6,” said Chautala, addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The rally, the INLD said, is being held to “build pressure on the Union government to complete the SYL canal to facilitate Haryana’s share of river water”.

Chautala said the INLD would move an adjournment motion regarding the SYL to hold a debate in the Assembly.

He pointed out that the INLD has been systematically trying to convince the Union and Haryana governments to take steps for completing the unfinished task of SYL canal construction. “We have knocked every door that was asked to solicit support for the just cause. The INLD has also offered all possible cooperation to the state government to build pressure on the Centre for the task. It is unfortunate that the state government has fallen short on convincing the Centre to implement the decision of the Supreme Court in this regard,” Chautala said.

Chautala added when the BJP held the ‘Hunkar Rally’ in Jind in the presence of its national president Amit Shah, it failed to even mention the issue.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App