Haryana: Seven of Kharar family killed in accident near Palwal

Fateh Kumar, a surviving member of the family, told Chandigarh Newsline that the family members who were killed in the accident were sitting at the rear of the pick-up van. (Representational Image) Fateh Kumar, a surviving member of the family, told Chandigarh Newsline that the family members who were killed in the accident were sitting at the rear of the pick-up van. (Representational Image)

SEVEN MEMBERS of a Kharar-based family were killed in a road accident near Palwal in Haryana on Tuesday morning. The family went to Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding which was to be held on June 20. The accident happened on Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Shiv Kumar, a relative of the family, told Chandigarh Newsline that 16 members of their family left Mohali around 9 on Monday night. He added that his cousin Dharmveer and one of his nephews left on a bike while the others went in a Mahindra pick-up van.

Those killed were identified as Devi Singh (50), his sister-in-law Om Vati (46), Om Vati’s son Jatin (14), Devi Singh’s nephew Vijay Pal (40), Vijay Pal’s daughter Seema (15), Ananya (14) and one of the family friends, Vijay Pal (49).

Shiv Kumar said that the family was going to their native village Shayamnagla in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to attend the wedding of Devi Singh’s daughter Pinki which was to be held on June 20.

“Devi Singh was my paternal uncle. I received a call around 7 am from the Palwal police that our family met with an accident and I immediately reached there. I found that seven members of my family were killed in the accident. Their bodies were lying on the roadside when I went there,” Shiv Kumar said.

Shiv Kumar added that Devi Singh had been working with Mohali-based Tricity Gas Agency for the last five years as a driver. He used to deliver LPG cylinders. “Om Vati’s husband Dharmveer survived the accident. He too works at a Kharar-based gas agency. The family lived on Nawa Shahar Wadala road at Kharar. The family was happy as they had been making preparations for the wedding for the last one month,” Shiv Kumar said.

Om Veer, another family friend who left Kharar after hearing the news, said that he also had to go to attend the wedding but he postponed it. “Earlier, I also thought that I will go with the family but later I had to change my plan due to some personal work. Devi Singh insisted that I should go with them but I somehow convinced him. When I heard the news on Tuesday, I was shocked,” Om Veer said.

Fateh Kumar, a surviving member of the family, told Chandigarh Newsline that the family members who were killed in the accident were sitting at the rear of the pick-up van. When they reached near Palwal on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, a vehicle rammed into it.

Deep Parsad, the manager of the gas agency where Dharamvir works, said that he came to know about the accident around 7 am on Tuesday from one of their employees and he rushed to Dharmvir’s house but nobody was present there as the entire family had gone to their native place.

“Since Dharamvir was working with us, we knew his wife Om Vati and son Jatin. The couple purchased their own house near Wadala village a couple of years ago. She had a dream of giving good education to her son. Last week she came to our office and told us that the family was going to attend the wedding,” Deep Parsad added.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App