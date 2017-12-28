Haryana Roadways staff call off today’s strike

The decision was taken after a meeting with Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Panwar on Wednesday. (Express Archive) The decision was taken after a meeting with Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Panwar on Wednesday. (Express Archive)

The Haryana Roadways staff have called off their strike on Thursday. The decision was taken after a meeting with Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Panwar on Wednesday. The five employees unions had given a call for a strike to press for the various demands made by the workers apart from opposing route permits to private players.

After the meeting, All Haryana Roadways Workers Union General Secretary Balwan Singh Dodwa said that the government has agreed to implement the new transport policy. “The government has also assured that the buses plying on state routes illegally would be effectively stopped. Our demands related to bonus, promotion and regularisation have also been accepted,” he added.

