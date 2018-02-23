Haryana government not happy with Niti Aayog report, CM conveys concern

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has conveyed his concern to NITI Aayog vice chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar for the Aayog “having relied on dated and sampling data” in its recent report titled “Healthy States, Progressive India” that makes it appear that Haryana’s performance in health sector is declining.

During a meeting between the two here on Thursday, the CM clarified that data for 2016-17 was readily available at the time of the report and “had it been taken into consideration, significant improvements registered by Haryana on all indices compared with 2015 would have easily been recognized”.

In a note that the chief minister handed over to Kumar, it has been clarified that neo-natal mortality rate in the state (NMR) has actually shown a two-point decline from 24 in 2015 to 22 in 2016 whereas the report cites the previous increase from 23 in 2014 to 24 in 2015. The note also carried similar clarifications on sex ratio at birth and other indices.

