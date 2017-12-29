Best of 2017
Haryana: 36-year-old sexually assaulted in govt hospital

Sources said that a female attendant of a patient saw a man in khaki dress sexually assaulting the mentally challenged woman on Tuesday night.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: December 29, 2017 3:00 am
A 36-year-old mentally challenged woman was sexually assaulted allegedly by a policeman in Yamunanagar’s government hospital. The incident occurred on Tuesday night and an FIR under the rape charges was registered on Wednesday. SHO of Yamunanagar’s Women Police Station, Kulbir Kaur, said that they were trying to identify the suspect.

The victim has also not been identified as she is unable to explain anything about herself. She was found lying in Yamunanagar on December 25 and was admitted to Mukand Lal Civil Hospital by police. Sources said that a female attendant of a patient saw a man in khaki dress sexually assaulting the mentally challenged woman on Tuesday night. Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Vijay Dahiya, said that the staff informed him about the incident during his morning round.

