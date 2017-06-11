‘GST will give new dimension to nation’s financial system’

Representational Image Representational Image

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, on Saturday termed the GST as a milestone in the nation’s economy that will give new dimension to the financial system. While addressing a seminar organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at IMA Complex in Sector 35, Meghwal said the GST would give a new dimension to the financial system of the country.

“The GST is devised considering the interests of every walk of lives. I urge the chartered accountants fraternity to educate their clients and public at large about the various aspects and aftermaths of GST so that collective contribution can lead nation to above par,” he said.

The seminar was aimed at equipping the members with the latest development in the world of taxation which was well attended by more than 250 chartered accountants of the Tricity.

Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon said ICAI has also been advocating for the financial transparency in the system. “Previously ICAI also urge for stringent and bold measures proposed in the Union Budget would ensure transparency in electoral funding. Govt too responded equally and has proposed restricting permissible cash donation from any person to a political party at Rs 2,000, among other measures.” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App