Got 10 pc profit on investment for 10 months, claims complainant

DR PRESHNATH Arunmugam of Malaysia was mentioned as the prime accused and owner of Uni Pay Group, a Malaysia-based company which was found involved in the ponzi scam of around Rs 600 crore by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the FIR lodged by the Chandigarh Police in July 2012.

The first FIR against Uni Pay Group in Chandigarh was registered on the complaint of Vinod Rattan, a resident of Pepsu Society in Sector 50. Interestingly, in the FIR, Uni Pay Group was said to have cheated Rs 50 lakh from half a dozen city residents, including Rattan. But a widened ED probe established that the company was involved in Rs 600 crore ponzi scam.

Rattan, who is currently in Gujarat, told Chandigarh Newsline over the phone, “It was in 2009 when I along with five others had started investing money in Uni Pay Group, which deals in online gold trading. The company offered us 10 per cent profit on the invested amount and we did receive the profit amount continuously for 10 months. Later, we stopped receiving any money.”

Rattan said, “I along with other investors did not withdraw the profit money and preferred to invest the profit further in Uni Pay Group. Initially, Chandigarh Police did not lodge an FIR on my complaint. The FIR was only registered when we approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2011. The court took a strict view and instructed Chandigarh Police to lodge an FIR and start a thorough probe in July 2012.”

Another investor requesting anonymity said, “In 2009 when Uni Pay Group started business in India, there was a sudden rise in the prices of gold in India. The company was like an e-wallet. My family members and I invested money in the company but after one-and-a-half years, we realised that we were cheated.”

An Ambala resident and agent of Uni Pay Group, Kamal K Bakshi, who was recently apprehended by ED officers and later handed over to Chandigarh Police, was in the custody of Gurdaspur police in 2012. Bakshi was arrested by ED and later handed over to Chandigarh Police on July 29 this year.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App