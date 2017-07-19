Gang Rape of 21-yr-old woman in 2016: Family claim son is innocent, accuse police of harassment

The woman was allegedly gang-raped on her way home from office by an autorickshaw driver and his accomplice at knife-point in a forest area at Sector 29 in December last year. (Representational Image) The woman was allegedly gang-raped on her way home from office by an autorickshaw driver and his accomplice at knife-point in a forest area at Sector 29 in December last year. (Representational Image)

Tears rolled down from Mustari Begam’s eyes as she started speaking about her son Wasim Malik, who is currently behind bars for the last seven months for allegedly gang-raping a 21-year-old woman. “My son leads a very disciplined life. He can never commit such a crime. On the night of December 12, my son was with us. He is innocent,” said the mother. The family of the accused has recently complained to the SSP alleging that police were harassing them.

As per the complaint, submitted by the father Mohammad Asgar, one sub-inspector Krishna Kumar along with two other police officials from Dariya police post reached their house in Colony number 4on July 13. The police allegedly told the mother Mustari Begam and sister Saima that Wasim had forcibly abducted a girl from Colony number 4. They also showed Wasim’s photographs and sim card. The mother and sister were traumatised to hear this. It was further mentioned in the complaint that he was shocked to know that his son was in jail since December 15, 2016. “My son was the only earning member of the family and we were all dependent on him. My wife is suffering from asthma and diabetes, the medicines of both the diseases are very expensive,” said Asgar.

Like Asgar, Saima too narrates the same ordeal,”The daily expense of our house is Rs 400 to Rs 500. My two other elder brothers are married and lives separately. They give us Rs 200 to our daily expenses. The neighbours have also lend us money to buy medicines. It is becoming difficult for us to cope with our daily expenses. We have exhausted all our savings.”

The woman was allegedly gang-raped on her way home from office by an autorickshaw driver and his accomplice at knife-point in a forest area at Sector 29 in December last year. Also, as per the forensic evidence, the DNA sample of the accused don’t match with the victim. Earlier, during the trial the victim had also turned hostile.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App