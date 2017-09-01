From Rs 5 crore to Rs 300 crore in 10 years: How Gurinder Singh made his fortune

FROM AN annual turnover of Rs 5 crore in 2007 to Rs 300 crore last fiscal year. This describes the 10-year journey of Gurinder Singh, a contractor of Punjab government, who allegedly caused loss worth crores to state exchequer by getting contracts through “favoured and illegal tendering of irrigation department projects” and in “connivance with officials”.

At large ever since Punjab Vigilance Bureau booked him along with seven state officials on August 18 in the alleged irrigation scam, Gurinder rubbed shoulders with senior bureaucrats and senior ministers in the previous SAD-BJP government to land up with tenders at “exorbitant” prices. Two sitting MLAs, who are related to each other, have been building political pressure against his arrest, vigilance sources said.

The contractor, who started his business by bagging a contract worth Rs 5 lakh in 1998-1999 and bought a financed JCB machine in 2001, is now a proud owner of 30 properties worth Rs 100 crore in Chandigarh, Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala and Noida. He has a fleet of cars including BMW, Land Rover and Boleros. Sources said that Gurinder bought 15 Bolero jeeps in his name and he presented these vehicles to various people who helped him in his business. Gurinder also gifted a luxury car to the son of a senior officer.

“He had a safe at his house where he used to keep large sums of cash. During the raid it was found that the safe was missing. The VB had a tip- off that Gurinder Singh was keeping unaccounted cash of Rs 5 crore at his house, but when the raid was conducted, the cash was not found,” an official said. A college dropout, Gurinder, got in touch with Harvinder Singh, a retired chief engineer of the irrigation department, who has also been booked, before he hit the “goldmine”. Harvinder allegedly helped Gurinder in getting various contracts by manipulating the rules.

In the FIR the VB had claimed that an inquiry found that senior government officers misused their official positions in connivance with Gurinder over the past seven-eight years, thereby causing a huge loss to the state. They twisted rules, drafted tailor-made terms for e-tendering, besides leaking secret information to Gurinder as regards development works worth Rs 1,000 crore. These works were allotted to him at “10 per cent to 50 per cent higher rates” as compared to departmental rates.

Interestingly, Gurinder started off as a sand transporter. The son of a small-time businessman, he used to ferry sand in his small truck in Chandigarh, and lived in a 10-marla house in Sector 19 with his parents and brother. He got in touch with a political appointee of the government in 1998-99 and got introduced to many “VIPs”, said a retired official of the irrigation department, who wished to remain unidentified. Once he made it big, Gurinder is even said to have funded the election of a couple of politicians.

Father of two daughters aged between 9 and 11, Gurinder fled from his house before raids were conducted to arrest him. The department suspects he got an insider tip-off. In the vigilance probe, it was discovered that the rates charged by Gurinder for works allotted to him were more than the rates prescribed by the department. Other contractors have been charging 20 to 30 per cent less than Gurinder. This could not have been done without connivance of officials, said vigilance sources.

The vigilance suspects that the extra amount charged by Gurinder was paid as “kick-backs” to the officials. In January this year, just before imposition of election code of conduct, two major works were allotted to Gurinder on agreement basis by deleting some important clauses in gross violation of rules. Along with Gurinder, others who were booked include Gulshan Nagpal, XEN; Paramjit Singh Ghuman, chief engineer (retired); Bajrang Lal Singla, XEN; Harvinder Singh, chief engineer (retired); Kaminder Singh Deol, SDO (retired); Gurdev Singh Minah, chief engineer (retired); and Vimal Kumar Sharma, supervisor. A case under sections 13(1), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App