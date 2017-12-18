Forum asks contractor to refund Rs 3 lakh to woman for failing to complete plumbing work in time

Representational photo Representational photo

The Consumer Forum has penalised a contractor with a fine of Rs 15,000 and directed it refund Rs 3.08 lakh to a woman for failing to complete the plumbling work within the time promised by it. The complainant, Santosh Vaid, had hired the contractor, Ravi Gambhir, to renovate her Sector 48 house, modular kitchen and also do the plumbing work of her bathroom. She paid Rs 2.80 lakh for the kitchen and Rs 75,000 for the bathroom.

Gambhir had promised to complete the work within 15 days and payment was to be made to him upon completion. However, Vaid stated that the contractor took the entire payment of Rs 3.55 lakh in cash, but failed to complete the work even after three months. Advocate, Gaurav Bharadwaj, counsel for Vaid, argued that payment was taken by Gambhir on the assurance that the entire bill shall be handed over to the complainant after completion of the work, however, the work done by the plumber was worth only Rs 50,000 and the rest of the work was yet to be completed.

It was also argued in the court that the complainant was facing difficulty using the bathroom and kitchen, as the work was incomplete and the contractor was not at all bothered to complete the work.

Apart from this, a labour of the contractor came for work and in the evening they demanded Rs 3,400 from Vaid, who told them that she had already paid the entire money to the contractor and they should take payment from him. The contractor, meanwhile, also came and asked Vaid to pay the money to the labour as he he didn’t have much money. He also gave a cheque of Rs 3,400 to her as a refund of the amount paid.

However, the cheque, on presentation in the bank was dishonoured due to insufficient funds. When Vaid called the contractor, he started avoiding her calls. He also did not issue any bill or receipt for the payment received by him. Following this, Vaid registered a formal complaint with the Consumer Forum. The contractor, however, did not turn up despite service of notice sent to him.

The Forum concluded that the contractor very tactfully got the whole amount of Rs 3.55 lakh from the complainant by assuring to complete the work early, but mischievously did nothing and also even did not attend the hearing before this Forum.

The Forum hence directed the contractor on November 30, to refund Rs 3,08,400 as well as the sum of Rs 3,400 to the complainant along with compensation of Rs 10,000 and litigation cost of Rs 5,000.

