Theft of medicines worth Rs 75 lakh solved: Former staffer among six arrested, say police

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal addresses a press conference in Lalru. (Express Photo) Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal addresses a press conference in Lalru. (Express Photo)

With the arrest of six people including a former employee of the company, the police have claimed to have solved the case in which medicines worth Rs 75 lakh belonging to Lalru-based Nector Life Sciences Company were stolen. The accused confessed to have stolen medicines of the same company twice. They will now be produced in the court.

The police are yet to trace the people who used to buy the stolen medicines from the accused. The police officials said that investigation is going on and they will also question few more people who had either left job in the company or working and were in contact with the accused Gurwinder Singh who is one of the six arrested on Saturday.

Disclosing the details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they have arrested Gurwinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh both residents of Isapur, Mintu, a resident of Gholu Majra, Anil Kumar, a resident of Mubarikpur, Satvir Sharma,a native of Mathura and Gurpreet Singh. The SSP added that Gurwinder worked with the company for a brief period and left the job. He knew that the chemicals and the medicines manufactured in the company were very costly and also knew few people who could purchase the chemicals used in the manufacturing of the anti-biotic medicines.

“Gurwinder met Anil after leaving the job. He then hatched a plan to steal the medicines from the company and shared it with Anil who agreed to work for him. The duo then contacted other accused who also agreed to commit the crime,” the SSP said. According to the SSP, the accused first carried out the theft on March 9 this year and fled with the truck while the driver was having lunch at a dhaba on Ambala-Lalru road. After carrying out the first theft, the accused then decided to strike again and committed the crime on June 3.

“On June 3, the accused adopted a different modus-operandi and abducted the driver on gun point and fled away with the truck. On September 9, they again abducted the truck driver and stole the medicines,” the SSP revealed.

