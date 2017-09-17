Former driver moves plea for recording fresh statements

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s former driver Khatta Singh (yellow turban) with his lawyer after the hearing at CBI court in Panchkula Saturday. (Express Photo) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s former driver Khatta Singh (yellow turban) with his lawyer after the hearing at CBI court in Panchkula Saturday. (Express Photo)

KHATTA SINGH, a resident of Shivalik City, Kharar in Mohali, moved an application Saturday requesting the special CBI court for recording his fresh statements in both the murder cases against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, under Section 311 of CrPC . Khatta Singh is a former driver of the Dera head.

In his application, which was filed through his counsel Navkiran Singh Brar, gave the reference of two cases including Zahira Habbbulla H Sheikh and another v/s State of Gujrat and others, which was heard in Supreme Court, and another case titled Khushwinder Singh v/s State of Punjab, which was decided by Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In both the cases, the apex court and Punjab and Haryana High Court agreed were agreed to examine the hostile witnesses again in the cases, in which witnesses were once turned hostile. After submitting his application in the court of special CBI judge, Jagdeep Singh, Khattar Singh said, “I was threatened with dire consequences by goons of the Dera Sacha Sauda head. I had approached police authorities in Punjab and Haryana but I was not given safety. The goons were after my life and that was the reason I turned hostile in the murder case of Ranjit Singh.”

In his earlier recorded statement before a senior CBI officer and later under Section 164 of CrPC before a magistrate, Khatta Singh had claimed, “The conspiracy to eliminate Ranjit Singh was hatched by Dera Sacha Sauda head and other accused in my presence. Ram Rahim had given orders in his presence to eliminate Ranjit Singh at his native village Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra district.”

Khatta Singh’s lawyer Navkiran Singh said, “Khatta Singh had changed his 2007 statement in 2012 out of fear. Now he has agreed to appear before court. We have filed an application. The court will decide on September 22 if his statement will be taken.

