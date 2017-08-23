Five-day festival to mark 51 years of Chandigarh’s foundation as UT this year

The event is being held with an aim to connect with the youth and spread awareness about the city’s rich history of success and development. The event is being held with an aim to connect with the youth and spread awareness about the city’s rich history of success and development.

In a bid to commemorate 51 years of Chandigarh’s foundation as an independent Union Territory and as the capital of Punjab and Haryana, a five-day festival will be held from November 1 to 5 to mark Chandigarh Establishment Day this year. The event is being held with an aim to connect with the youth and spread awareness about the city’s rich history of success and development.

The event, in which Chandigarh administration is an associate partner of Showbizz Celebrations Pvt Ltd, will be hosted in the Parade Ground, Sector 17. This was announced Tuesday by unveiling the official logo of the event by Jitender Yadav, Director Tourism, Chandigarh Administration. In his address, Yadav said the department organises festivals with a focus on the city, and as partners they will provide the venue and security for this event.

The pre-event promotions include a song dedicated to Chandigarh, rallies of vintage and luxury cars as well as a marathon for women. Starting from November 1, the festival will showcase the city since its inception with a unique picture gallery, while Chandigarh Icon Awards, will celebrate people who have brought fame and glory to the city.

Apart from these, food festival, exhibitions, a fashion show and performances by Gurdas Maan, Nooran Sisters, Nandita Puri, Manak Ali, Gippy Grewal and Zeeshan will also be held.

