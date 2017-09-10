Fireman writes to MC Commissioner to provide recording system at fire control room

A fireman has written to MC Commissioner to provide a recording system at the fire control room. The letter stated that due to no availability of no recording system, the incharge of the fire control room has to face several difficulties and even mental harassment. “As the fire officials know that there is no recording system in place, the operator faces misbehavior at the hands of officials who question why fire vehicles were being sent to spot of other stations, the letter specified.

It was also alleged that sometimes the senior officials in the fire department deny to send their fire vehicle and ask the operator to seek permission from seniors to send the vehicle to another spot in which precious time is wasted.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App