Finals From July 8: BSF Punjab clinch U-19 football talent hunt championship

Team members of BSF Punjab at a football ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi) Team members of BSF Punjab at a football ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

A solitary goal by forward Chetan Kumar propelled BSF Punjab boys team to end the challenge of ITBP Chandigarh with a 1-0 win in the final of the OORJA CAPF U-19 Football Talent Hunt Championship. The win also meant that that BSF Punjab team qualified for the Phase Three national finals of the three-stage tournament which would be played in New Delhi from July 8. “It was a challenging final for the team as ITBP Chandigarh team defenders played really well in the first half and blocked most of our moves.

But Chetan’s goal in the second half lifted our confidence and the team is delighted to win the title. Four of our forwards scored three goals in the tournament and we hope to continue in the same form at the national finals to be held in New Delhi next month,” said 17-year-old Balbir Singh, captain of the BSF Punjab team and a trainee at the Punjab Institute of Sports Academy, Hoshiarpur. The second phase of the tournament saw 35 teams from all over India playing in six groups at six venues, including Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jammu, Shillong and Ranchi.

Earlier in the semi-finals, BDF, Punjab, had scored a 1-0 win over CISF Delhi to book a place in the final. Six teams will take part in the National Finals which will be hosted by CRPF and SSB in Delhi. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore was the chief guest during the final. He gave away the prizes and trophies to the winning teams. “Football is more popular than cricket at the world level and as a sport, football and kabaddi are played in villages, too. Such tournaments help to spot emerging talent in the country and it is good to see youngsters from all over the region taking part in the tournament,” said Badnore during the final ceremony.

