Finalised proposal of installing STP for Sukhna Lake: Chandigarh admin to HC

THE CHANDIGARH Administration on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has finalised and approved the proposal of installing the sewage treatment plant (STP) for additional water resources to fill the Sukhna Lake to maintain its water level during the summers.

During the resumed hearing of the case on Sukhna Lake, a communication placed on record before the division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawal by UT’s Senior Standing Counsel Suvir Sehgal informed it that the STP will be built on public private partnership mode (PPP), adding that the major loss of water in the lake occurs due to evaporation.

“The detailed parameters of the treated sewage (after treatment) has been finalised by committee of five officers (including one officer from Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee),” the communication read.

The committee, which prepared the project plan, comprises Chief Architect Kapil Setia, Superintending Engineer (Project P.H. Circle) Rajinder Singh Ahluwalia, scientist Vivek Pandey and R S Bedi, executive engineer.

The High Court was also informed that the request for proposal (RPF) for the installation of the STP of 2.0 MLD capacity has already been invited and it will be built at Kishangarh. Earlier, the Chandigarh Administration has been asked to take the High Court into confidence before operationalising the project.

“Chandigarh Administration may continue with the process of examining the feasibility of mixing treated sewage water into the lake. However, before pumping any sewage treated water into the lake as contemplated, the Chandigarh Administration shall take the Court into confidence,” the previous order reads.

