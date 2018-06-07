‘False’ sexual harassment complaint: Panjab University writes to UGC, wants PhD fellowship of complainant terminated

The letter was drafted by Prof Meenakshi Malhotra, former Dean of University Instruction, to the UGC secretary on March 27. (Representational Image) The letter was drafted by Prof Meenakshi Malhotra, former Dean of University Instruction, to the UGC secretary on March 27. (Representational Image)

A LETTER written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) by Panjab University has suggested the termination of fellowship of a student over an alleged false complaint of sexual harassment. The student said she was intimated about the varsity’s move on Wednesday. The letter was drafted by Prof Meenakshi Malhotra, former Dean of University Instruction, to the UGC secretary on March 27.

The student alleged that the university did not intimate her when they wrote the letter to the higher education regulator in March and was asked to sign the receipt of documents when she visited her department on Wednesday. “I am being harassed unnecessarily. My PhD is my right and I was not even told about the letter. I got this today and was asked to sign the documents. I can’t even take this to court as they will be closed throughout the month,” said the student, adding that she will not take back the complaint but fight for her right in court. She alleged that the university intimated her now as she could not do anything as the court was closed for vacation.

The alleged false complaint is against the son of a senior PU official. In February 2017, the Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) was asked to investigate the matter and found the complaint to be false. In their final recommendation in April 2017, mentioned in the letter to the UGC, the panel stated, “In view of the findings mentioned above, the complainant’s conduct to evade her cross-examination and her knowingly not availing the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses and rebut the evidence, it clearly follows that the complaint of sexual harassment is an afterthought and is false and malicious.” On January 7, 2017, the student met with an accident in which the son of the PU official was involved. Later, on February 1, 2017, the student complained of sexual harassment via email to Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover.

The matter was handed over to PUCASH soon after. At a Syndicate meeting in May 2017, it was decided that her PhD enrolment stood cancelled. However, the student went to court and got a stay according to which she joined PU last October. The Department of Sociology has also written that the UGC should terminate the fellowship of the candidate in case of false information furnished by the applicant and misconduct of the fellow. The Department of Sociology had also recommended that the scholarship under UGC Swami Vivekanand Single Girl Child Fellowship for Research in Social Sciences be withdrawn. The guidelines state that fellowship may be terminated in case of “any false information furnished by the applicant” and “misconduct of fellow”.

The chairperson of the Department of Sociology was not available for comment. Her PhD guide, Prof Jagdish Chander Mehta of DAV College, Sector 10, however, said, “How can they write to the UGC to terminate the fellowship when the matter is pending in court? The V-C is dictatorial and biased. He is protecting an outsider over a university student which amounts to misuse of power.”

He added the SSP, Chandigarh, also investigated the matter in December 2017 after the student lodged a complaint. In its final recommendation, the SSP said, “PUCASH given the adverse decision against the complainant and her PhD was stopped by Panjab University.” (sic). It further stated that as the student wanted to pursue her PhD, only Prof Grover, who is the “independent authority”, could take a lenient view of the matter.

Sources, however, said the matter should not have gone so far in the first place and PUCASH should not have been involved on technical grounds as the son of the PU official was an outsider.

