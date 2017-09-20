Experts give insights to students on how to become pioneers of innovation

Energy harvesting and management technologies, medical devices and restorative technologies, transparent ceramic materials and technologies, traffic sensing and information technologies were some the projects which were part of the competition. Energy harvesting and management technologies, medical devices and restorative technologies, transparent ceramic materials and technologies, traffic sensing and information technologies were some the projects which were part of the competition.

The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, organised an Innovative Design contest on September 18 and 19 in collaboration with MHRD-funded Design Innovation Centre.

The competition provided a platform for undergraduate and postgraduate students from Chandigarh and neighbouring states to present innovative ideas in technology and design. Energy harvesting and management technologies, medical devices and restorative technologies, transparent ceramic materials and technologies, traffic sensing and information technologies were some the projects which were part of the competition.

Students under Design Innovation Centre, UIET, presented their innovations under the mentorship of UIET faculty Dr Naveen Aggarwal, Dr YP Verma and Dr Prashant Jindal for their respective sub-themes on traffic sensing, energy management and medical devices. New ideas and projects related to low cost hearing aid, car locking and locating device, fire fighting devices, RF energy harvesting system were also presented and best projects were presented cash awards and funding for executing their projects.

Professor Renu Vig, Director of UIET, PU shared the significance of innovation in today’s world and encouraged students to be creative in their approach to develop new solutions. Prof. S.R. Kale discussed the steps what students should follow while working on an innovative project. He also presented various projects developed by students of IIT Delhi.

Dolly Bhasin shared her experiences in guiding students from various backgrounds towards becoming pioneers of upcoming technologies. An interactive session was also held to apprise the students about the appropriate methodology to be followed to convert their project idea into a prototype and ultimately a commercial product.

