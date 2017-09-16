Emergency Overflow Ward: GMCH creates additional emergency ward with 70 beds

Prof A K Janmeja at new emergency of GMCH-32 on Friday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Prof A K Janmeja at new emergency of GMCH-32 on Friday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

THE GOVERNMENT Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, which is facing four times higher occupancy in its 54-bedded emergency, has created an additional emergency ward with 70 beds. The total number of emergency beds will now be over 124. According to the GMCH authorities, the existing emergency remains always “jam-packed” and the decision to start another ward, called the emergency overflow ward, is aimed to de-congest the existing emergency area.

“This step was much required. We have 54 beds in the emergency and it always remains filled with patients,” said GMCH director principal A K Janmeja told Chandigarh Newsline. “Now we have added 70 more beds to the emergency and it is going to help in managing the critically ill patients who come to the hospital.” The GMCH emergency has doctors posted from many departments, including medicine, orthopaedics and general surgery. “The institute is receiving a huge number of referral cases from the nearby states, including Uttar Pradesh. In the evening situation becomes difficult to handle,” said Dr Janmeja.

Around 60 per cent of the patients are from the nearby states and sometimes referral cases which could be managed at their respective towns also turn up at the hospital, he said. At present, there are over 250 registrations on a daily basis at the GMCH emergency. Doctors said that at a given point of time, 300-400 people are present in the emergency of the institute.

The GMCH has already decided to set up another 100-bedded emergency block at the hospital. As per the plan, the institute will raise another emergency block in front of the present emergency centre. “The process [approvals] is in an advanced stage. We are hopeful to get all the things done very soon,” said Dr Janmeja.

The GMCH has various plans for its extension. Last year, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the newly constructed E block at the institute. Few days ago, local MP Kirron Kher submitted proposals to Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Chaubey regarding setting up of a 300-bedded trauma centre and construction of sports injury centre at GMCH.

Higher occupancy at other hospitals too

Not only GMCH, the other city hospitals too always remain filled with a large number of patients. The PGIMER has a 210-bedded trauma and Nehru emergency centre at the institute while GMSH in Sector 16 has 65-bedded emergency. Officials from two institutions maintain the number of patients remains higher than the normal occupancy.

