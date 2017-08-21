Ekam murder case: Police fix punctures to produce BMW in court today

The BMW car of Ekam Dhillon parked at Mataur police station in Mohali. (Express Photo) The BMW car of Ekam Dhillon parked at Mataur police station in Mohali. (Express Photo)

THE BMW car belonging to Ekam Dhillon, whose body was found in a suitcase from outside his house in Phase 3A on March 19, will be produced in the court on Monday. The police got the car repaired as the tyres were punctured and one side of the bumper was damaged. The car has been parked at the police station for the last five months.

“Two rear and one front tyres were punctured. The right side of the bumper was also damaged and a part was hanging. So we got it repaired. Now we will produce the car as a case property in the court. The judge will inspect it,” a police official of Mataur police station told Chandigarh Newsline. The 2012 model grey BMW car was bought by Ekam Dhillon from his landlord while he was living in in Sector 19, Chandigarh. Ekam bought the car in the same year as his landlord sold it after driving it for around 23,000 kilometres. Since then Ekam and his wife had been using the same car.

The judge asked the police to produce the car in the court as it was vital evidence on the last hearing which was held on August 18. The police, however, showed inability to produce the car as it could not be driven without repairing the tyres and the bumper. On this, the judge directed the police to ensure the production of the car on August 21.

Tul Bahadur, one of the main prosecution witnesses in the case, may also depose in the court for the first time. Bahadur, an auto driver, was the first person to see that Seerat was carrying a suitcase which she was trying to put in the BMW car. Bahadur offered help to Seerat and he then noticed that blood was oozing out of the suitcase, following which he got suspicious and informed the PCR personnel who were present at the Phase 3A market.

Ekam’s younger brother Darshan Singh, too, deposed during the last hearing. He will again depose on Monday. It was Darshan and his father Jaspal Singh who came at the spot to identify the body and then lodged a formal complaint against Seerat and her mother. The police have already produced in the court the suitcase in which Seerat packed Ekam’s body and a pen drive containing CCTV footage of Seerat coming out of her house on August 18.

