Debates on the education policy should not become political controversies, Peshin said. (Representational Image) Debates on the education policy should not become political controversies, Peshin said. (Representational Image)

THE EDUCATION system should be so strong that no child fails, a top official of the DAV schools said on Saturday. Dr Nisha Peshin, (Director PS II) Director-Academics, DAV CMC, New Delhi, was here in the city to inaugurate the two-day Hansraj Parliamentary Debate Championship, in which 30 teams from schools across the Tricity took part.

“Instead of creating a controversy over detention/no detention, all stakeholders in the education system should focus on framing the right policy keeping in mind the well-being of each child. Two extremes are always wrong. So, we need to have from Class I measures to help the child develop the right educational base so that he never fails. The educational stakeholders should focus more on the preventive measures ensuring that the education system is so strong that there is no need for such a policy,” she said.

Debates on the education policy should not become political controversies, Peshin said. “Right now, every school is giving knowledge to the students but many are still missing as how to ensure a student should apply the gained knowledge in the right manner.”

Sharing her views on the issue of subscribing to NCERT books at all CBSE-affiliated schools, she said the issue raised by NCERT is right to some extent as there in no doubt that at many places, publishers of private books are doing commercialisation and because of which the students are getting sub-standard reading material.

“We have to understand that whatever NCERT or CBSE is saying, we at DAV are also saying the same thing. We also say that commercialisation done by the private publisher is wrong but at the same time, we also ensure that the students get dynamic set of books which are revised every year, which is certainly missing in the case of the NCERT books,” said Peshin.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App