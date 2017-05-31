Education dept to take action against teachers who missed DEO meet

The District Education Officer (DEO) held a meeting with the heads of various government schools which secured less than 20 per cent results this year. Some of the teachers with poor results, however, remained absent from the meeting. The education department will now initiate the action against such teachers in a day or two. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the DEO (Secondary) Subash Mahajan said that he has yet to check the attendance of the teachers who did not turn up for the meeting and has asked his staff to prepare a list.

“We are will soon see that what we can do against these teachers. We want improvement in the results,” he added. The district fared badly in the board results recently declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). In Class X, the district recorded a poor pass percentage of 42.85. Some government schools are also in the list of the schools which have recorded less than 20 per cent results. Patiala district administration has already started issuing show cause notices to the teachers with poor results but the district education department has yet to initiate any action.

The district is known for the teachers who are well connected and do not want their transfers out of the district. An officer of the education department on condition of anonymity said that issuing the show cause notices will not serve any purpose as the teachers will again manage to stay in the district.

