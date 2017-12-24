‘Dont Drink and Drive’, Chandigarh traffic police to reach out via ‘SMS’ now

The UT Police decided on sending SMS messages at a recent meeting held to finalise arrangements for upcoming occasions of Christmas and new year. (Representational Image) The UT Police decided on sending SMS messages at a recent meeting held to finalise arrangements for upcoming occasions of Christmas and new year. (Representational Image)

FOR THE festive season, Chandigarh Police will start sending text messages by Short Message Service (SMS) to make Chandigarh residents aware of the hazards of drinking and driving. The messages will begin bombarding phones from December 24 onwards.

Tajender Singh Luthra, DG, Chandigarh Police, said, “Yes, we are going to send SMS to people to create awareness as people must not indulge in drink-driving and should celebrate the festival safely with their families.”

The UT Police decided on sending SMS messages at a recent meeting held to finalise arrangements for upcoming occasions of Christmas and new year.

A UT Police official said, “Imparting education to people about traffic rules and creating awarness is our first priority following which it was the brainchild of DGP Chandigarh Police to send SMS to from Chandigarh Traffic Police this time.”

A police official said the SMS would be sent to every individual. Chandigarh Traffic Police has sent details of the message content to nodal officers of the mobile operating companies.

The SMS would be ‘Chandigarh Police Appeals You Dont Drink and Drive’, which will be delivered by mobile network operators to their customers in bulk on behalf of Chandigarh Traffic Police. The message sent will be in English and can be translated to Hindi and Punjabi, too. As of now, it is yet to be decided. People will be receiving the SMS a day before, on Christmas Day and during the new year celebrations.

Expecting heavy rush in the city, UT Police has made elaborate arrangements to tighten security. Nilambri Vijay Jagadale, SSP, Chandigarh Police, said, “Police plan is ready for the security of the city and residents to avoid any untoward incident. Eighty per cent of the force will be mobilised and thousands of policemen in civil dress will be deployed to spot trouble makers and detain them.”

