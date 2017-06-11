Dog bites 8-year-old boy, police arrest owner

Eyewitnesses said the dog bit the boy more than 20 times and he was saved by six locals, whorecsued Shiv from the clutches of the canine. The incident has sparked panic among the locals who are not allowing their children to go out and play in fear of the pitbull. Eyewitnesses said the dog bit the boy more than 20 times and he was saved by six locals, whorecsued Shiv from the clutches of the canine. The incident has sparked panic among the locals who are not allowing their children to go out and play in fear of the pitbull.

An 8-year-old boy was badly bitten by a domestic pitbull when the boy was playing on a street near his house at Nayagaon on Friday. The victim, identified as Shiv Kumar, a Class IV student, bore around 20 marks of injury. The boy’s family has filed a complaint against the owner of the dog, Panther, at Nayagaon police station on Saturday. Police have arrested the owner of the pitbull, Jaswinder Singh, and asked him to shift his dog elsewhere.

Eyewitnesses said the dog bit the boy more than 20 times and he was saved by six locals, who recsued Shiv from the clutches of the canine. The incident has sparked panic among the locals who are not allowing their children to go out and play in fear of the pitbull.

Shiv’s father Subhash Chand, a carpenter, said, “Instead of apologising, the owner of the dog blamed our boy for provoking his pet. We have lodged a police complaint against the owner, whose dog had even targeted others in the past.” Shiv’s family members also also claimed that the dog owner had even offered money to them to dissuade them from lodging a police complaint against him.

Narrating the incident, an eyewitness Rajinder Singh, who runs a confectionery shop in the locality, said, “I was at my shop when I heard children scream from the street. I thought the children were fighting but somebody shouted that the dog had attacked the boy. Immediately, I came out of my shop and saw the dog biting and dragging the boy. I took a stick from my shop and ran towards the pitbull along with others who were in my shop and managed to chase the dog away and rescue the boy.”

The boy was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, and he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Local people claimed that it was the fourth time that the dog had attacked people. Previously, the pitbull had attacked an employee of a milk dairy, a ragpicker and another boy. Recently, the pitbull killed a cat in the area.

Most dangerous dog

Pitbull is said to be one of the most ferocious dogs in the world and banned in most countries, including New Zealand, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Norway and the US territory of Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, pitbull is very popular in Punjab and its name is also used in most Punjabi songs.

Now, the trend has been set in Punjab to have a pet like Pitbull, which is normally seen in the Punjab region. In Punjab, pitbull fights were also arranged.

