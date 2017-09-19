Desecration cases in Punjab: Chairman says probe panel staff working without pay, seeks six-month extension

Protesters during a protest march against the alleged desecration of religious book Guru Granth Sahib. (File) Protesters during a protest march against the alleged desecration of religious book Guru Granth Sahib. (File)

Seeking a six month extension, the Justice Ranjit Singh panel — set up to investigate all cases of desecration of all religions in Punjab — has pointed out that the Commission staff are yet to be paid any remuneration.

In a letter written to Punjab Home Department on September 4, Commission chairman Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh cited the large ambit of the probe and difficulties being faced by the panel while seeking the extension. He also stated that “the staff of the Commission is working without any remuneration”.

After trashing the report of Justice (retd) Jora Singh, the Commission of Inquiry set up by previous SAD-BJP government to probe incidents of alleged desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, the new Amarinder Singh government had appointed Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission on April 14 to probe these incidents and had given it six months. The panel was meant to submit its report in October.

The letter to the Home Department said that after the chairman joined on April 21, 2017, “earnest efforts were thereafter made to get the staff and other administrative backup in position. On verbal assurances and anticipating approval/sanction, the Commission was able to procure the services of the needed staff at its own level. Needless to mention that after initial hiccups, the Commission was allotted office at present location and thus was able to commence its working with effect from May 18, 2017 with the staff procured as stated above. Be that as it may be, the Commission has been regularly working everyday to complete the assigned task despite the fact that the sanction for the complete staff working with the Commission is not yet received. The staff is working without any remuneration.”

While seeking extension Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh wrote, “…the Commission is making every endeavour to complete the inquiry into the incidents at Kotkapura and village Behbal Kalan which are of grave concern and submit report about these incidents first. The Commission has then to take up inquiry of other incidents of sacrilege.” The letter said the record produced before the Commission had revealed that there were total 122 alleged incidents of desecration in the state till March 15, 2017. “Even thereafter, some more incidents have been reported though, it is not clear if these would fall within the jurisdiction of the Commission for inquiry or not,” it said.

The Commission noted that it would first probe alleged desecration (of Guru Granth Sahib) at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari, which led to a flare up at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district, and then take up other incidents in various districts of the state. The letter said that procuring attendance of large number of relevant witnesses to reach the truth was taking time due to “various administrative difficulties, as at times, summoned witness do not appear whereas on the other occasion witness pray for time to appear leaving Commission with hardly any option nut to accept such requests”.

“Because of these difficulties, it appears that it may not be possible to complete the task assigned to the Commission with wide terms of reference within period of six months as allowed by the government. Hence the present approach to seek extension of time. The Commission, therefore, would require six months more time to complete the assigned task. You are therefore, requested to take up the case for extension of time by another six months with the appropriate authority,” said the letter.Meanwhile, a home department official on Monday said that the request for extension, made on September 4, will be placed before Chief Minister Amarinder Singh soon.

