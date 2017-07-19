Depressed’ 45-yr-old driver kills himself

Kalyan Singh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Kalyan Singh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

A 45-year-old driver allegedly shot himself with the licensed revolver of his employer at the house in Sector 38 on Tuesday.

Police have ruled out any foul play and initiated an inquest proceeding. The victim, Kalyan Singh, has been working with Hardeep Singh, who owns a resort and hotel in Kasauli, for the last 15 years. The incident took place around 9.30am. The victim is survived by his wife and three children, who are residing in Mohali. Sources said that Kalyan was also looking after the business of his employer.

In his statement to police, Hardeep said that the victim came to his house and locked himself in a room and shot himself. He also maintained that Kalyan used to keep his license revolver with him. Police sources said it came to light that Kalyan did not have a valid arm license. Police sources said initial investigation reveals that the deceased was residing separately from his family and he had been under depression due to some ailments for the last few years.

Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO of PS Maloya, said, “We have not found any suicide note yet. The wife and relatives of the deceased have not alleged any foul play. The revolver of Hardeep, which was used in the suicide, has been seized. We have also called a team of forensic experts from CFSL-36, which inspected the spot.” The body was handed over to the kin after a post-mortem examination.

