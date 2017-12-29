Delay in approving maternity leave: Govt fails to file reply in HC on assistant prof’s plea

Tanwar has applied for leave from January 2 till July 2. (File) Tanwar has applied for leave from January 2 till July 2. (File)

The Haryana government Thursday failed to submit a response to a plea filed by a government professor in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for maternity leave as she is expected to deliver a baby next week. The Director General of Higher Education has kept her leave application undecided since last month, the plea said.

“The date of delivery is stated to be 06.01.2018 and the respondents are not taking any action. Counsel for the state prays for time to seek instructions. Adjourned to 04.01.2018,” Justice G S Sandhawalia said in the day’s order.

Dr Jyoti Tanwar, who is an Assistant Professor of Chemistry on temporary basis at Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government College in Rohtak, has sought directions from the High Court for the maternity leave benefit of 180 days. She has also said the authorities should allow her to continue on the post till the regular selections are made.

High Court on December 22 had issued notice to the authorities for their response and ordered the case to be listed before a vacation bench in view of the urgency. Advocate Sandeep Kumar Sharma in the plea told the High Court that the Civil Surgeon Rohtak in a communication to the college principal last month had said the expected date of delivery is January 6, 2018.

Tanwar has applied for leave from January 2 till July 2 and in the plea said that she had even moved a complaint regarding her pending application in the CM window, but it was not forwarded ahead for consideration. Her counsel in the plea has also cited previous High Court judgements in the cases of contractual employees on maternity leave benefits.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App