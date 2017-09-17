Defacement of public property: UT teams register 89 cases during PU polls

Panjab University (File Photo) Panjab University (File Photo)

During the student council elections of Panjab University and affiliated colleges, 89 cases of defacement of public

property were registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. The cases were registered by three enforcement teams constituted by the Chandigarh administration, which were headed by a sub-divisional magistrate and comprised officials from the estate office, Chandigarh Police and the municipal corporation.

The information was submitted by District Magistrate Ajit Balaji Joshi in response to the Punjab and Haryana High Court order on the defacement of public walls by various student organisations who had pasted posters in city markets and public areas during the polls.

The team for central division of Chandigarh, which visited the most probable areas of defacement of property including sectors 10, 11, 15, Panjab University and around DAV College, registered the highest number of cases of 51 till September 7. Similarly, the inspection team for south division had lodged 11 FIRs in police stations of sectors 34, 36, 39 and 49 till September 5.

The police also registered 17 FIRs between September 1 and 9 in places like sectors 19, 26, 31, Mani Majra, IT Park and Industrial Area. Two FIRs were registered on August 8 under the act. During the case hearing on September 1, a HC bench had asked the authorities to take action against defacement.

