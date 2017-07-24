Decline in enrolment with employment exchange department

This year, the department has received queries for 952 vacancies in different private companies including local IT companies. The officials said last year, there were 1,105 vacancies in the private sector. The vacancies were for all kind of employees including skilled and non-skilled. This year, the department has a record of 952 vacancies in the private sector. (Representational Image) This year, the department has received queries for 952 vacancies in different private companies including local IT companies. The officials said last year, there were 1,105 vacancies in the private sector. The vacancies were for all kind of employees including skilled and non-skilled. This year, the department has a record of 952 vacancies in the private sector. (Representational Image)

There has been a sharp drop in enrolment with the Mohali district employment exchange department in the first six months of this year as compared to last year. The department has also recorded a dip in the number of vacancies in private companies this year as compared to last year. However, the department officials have said though there was a decline in the number of enrollment, there was a rise in the number of candidates with professional degrees.

Harpreet Kaur Brar, the district employment exchange officer, told the Chandigarh Newsline that this year, 1,125 people enrolled with the department as compared to 1,702 last year in the first six months of the year. “This year, there is a decline of 577 enrollment. The reason might be that people are applying directly in the companies. The advantage with registering with us is that we receive queries continuously and that increases the chances of getting a job for the candidates,” she said.

This year, the department has received queries for 952 vacancies in different private companies including local IT companies. The officials said last year, there were 1,105 vacancies in the private sector. The vacancies were for all kind of employees including skilled and non-skilled. This year, the department has a record of 952 vacancies in the private sector.

Though the department claims that they are making youngsters aware about enrollments, the industry has a different point of view. Sanjeev Vashist, president, Mohali Industries Association (MIA), said: “The IT industry needs skilled workers so they go for direct recruitment while the employment exchange department has lesser number of skilled people.”

He, however, said the decline in the number of enrollment is not a good sign. Out of 1,125 people registered this year, 433 are men and 692 are women. Asked about the last year enrollment, Brar said last year in the first six months out of 1,702 candidates 1,458 were women and 244 were men. “Most number of enrolled candidates are women with professional degrees, it is a good sign for us,” Brar said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App