Cross-examination at the Chandigarh district court: Eyewitness identifies BMW, accused in Akanksh Sen ‘murder’

Karanyog Riar, an eyewitness in the alleged murder of Akanksh Sen, a relative of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, identified one of the accused and a BMW car used in the crime, while recording his statements during cross-examination at the district court here on Tuesday.

Accused Harmehtab Singh alias Farid, who has been arrested and is facing trial, and Balraj Randhawa, who is on run, had allegedly ran their BMW car over Akanksh in February 2017 On Tuesday, while deposing his statements in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge J S Sidhu, Riar identified the BMW car and Harmehtab.

When defence counsel Advocate A S Sukhija asked at what distance the car of the accused stopped when it was reversed, after running over the injured, Riar stated that he did not “remember”. “I could not notice the distance because at that time, Farid was shouting from inside to hit Akansh and we were chasing the car while Akanksh was injured,” said Riar who is also a friend of the victim.

During the cross-examination, Riar stated that Akanksh had fallen down and thereafter the front and rear-left wheels of the car ran over him. Asked about the place of incident, Riar stated it was approximately 100 metre from Sector 9 market in Chandigarh.

Earlier during his prosecution statements, he had narrated the incident that took place in the wee hours. He had said he was called by Rajan, one of his friend to his residence at Sector 18, Chandigarh, and then he along with Akansh, Adamya and Rajan went to one Deep Sidhu’s house at Sector 9 about 5 or 5.15 am when the incident took place. Accused Randhawa and Farid ran their BMW car over Akanksh following an argument, he had said.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 23 when cross-examination of Sidhu, in front of whose house the incident took place, is expected.

