Court seeks report on inmate’s ‘thrashing’ from jail superintendent

A LOCAL court summoned the model Burail Jail superintendent and sought a report concerning an application filed by an inmate of the jail who has accused the jail staff of thrashing him. The inmate of the Model Burail Jail, Kuldeep Kumar, is undertrial in a case of theft at Sector 11.

The undertrial on Saturday filed an application in the local court alleging that he was beaten up by three members of the security staff following a verbal spat with him in the jail. According to the application given by the Kumar, on August 14, while he was returning to the barracks from the factory, three on-duty policemen beat him up with sticks for no apparent reason.

Meanwhile, Kumar has stated that barring Gurpreet, he does not know the names of two of the policemen. The undertrial deposed in front of Chief Judicial Magistrate Askhdeep Mahajan and submitted an application describing the matter. Following the filing of the application, the CJM summoned the jail superintendent on Tuesday and directed that Kumar’s medical examination be conducted by them.

